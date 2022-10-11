NORTH POWDER — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people Friday, Oct. 7, for a robbery turned car chase from CJ’s Country Store in North Powder.
Law enforcement arrested Eduard Zlatineanu, 20, Antonio Velcu, 20, and Hagi Inzashi Codreanu, 19, on charges of first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary and felony and misdemeanor fleeing. The suspects are not local residents or U.S. citizens, a press release from the sheriff's office reported.
The other two individuals involved are minors, according to the Oregon State Police media log, so law enforcement has not released information about them.
Around 2:49 p.m. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at the North Powder convenience store, 845 Second St., according to a press release. The suspects fled with a safe in a white Kia minivan and traveled west on Interstate 84 toward La Grande, according to the probable cause declaration.
A short time later, Oregon State Police Trooper Robert Routt found the car near Exit 265, stated the OSP media log. Routt attempted a traffic stop, but the defendants failed to yield and continued toward Union before turning onto Pierce Road.
State police alerted dispatch that something had been thrown out of the minivan on Pierce Road just before Highway 237, according to the probable cause declaration. The object was later determined to be the safe, which was reported to contain $40,000.
Deputy Morris Capers intercepted the car on Alicel Lane and Dorothy M Road behind the former Pendleton Grain Growers facility on Highway 82. Spike traps successfully stopped the minivan, which veered into the oncoming lane before driving into the yard of a home along the highway. All five suspects were found by Capers after fleeing into a nearby farm field.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police and La Grande Police Department.
Zlatineanu, Velcu and Codreanu have each paid bail, agreed to appear in court and were released from the Union County Jail, according to court documents. Zlatineanu is represented by court appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Logan Joseph. Velcu has received court appointed counsel from La Grande lawyer Jared Boyd. Codreanu’s court appointed attorney is La Grande’s James Schaeffer.
Zlatineanu, Velcu and Codreanu are due back in court for plea hearings on Nov. 7.
