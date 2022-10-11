UC law enforcement building 2
A Union County Sheriff's Office vehicle sits on Sixth Street outside of the county's law enforcement building on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in La Grande.

NORTH POWDER — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people Friday, Oct. 7, for a robbery turned car chase from CJ’s Country Store in North Powder.

Law enforcement arrested Eduard Zlatineanu, 20, Antonio Velcu, 20, and Hagi Inzashi Codreanu, 19, on charges of first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary and felony and misdemeanor fleeing. The suspects are not local residents or U.S. citizens, a press release from the sheriff's office reported.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

