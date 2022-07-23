LA GRANDE — Surrounded by friends, employees, neighbors and customers, Mark Goss and the five generations of the Goss family are celebrating a century of success.

The M.J. Goss Motor Co., a Union County landmark at 1415 Adams Ave., La Grande, is celebrating its 100th year of serving customers. The Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership sells new and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs, and provides full-service support for cars of all types.

