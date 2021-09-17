LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is confirming wolves from the Five Points Pack is responsible for a recent attack.
A ODFW report says that on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 15, a range manager found an injured, but alive, 7-month-old, 450-pound calf in a large public grazing allotment in the Five Points Creek area of Union County. The calf was trailered to an ODFW office for examination. The calf was estimated to have been injured approximately one week prior to the investigation.
The report said that part of the left hind quarter was shaved and doing the examination more than 40 parallel tooth scrapes up to three-eighths of an inch wide and up to 3 inches long were found on the hindquarters above the hocks. There were also several tooth scrapes up to a quarter inch wide and 2 inches long on the left side of the neck. The location, size, number and direction of tooth scrapes is consistent with wolf attack injuries on calves, according to the report.
The Five Points Pack was designated in 2019 after the previously named OR52 Wolves produced three pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair. In 2020, the Five Points Pack produced at least four pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.