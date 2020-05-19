PENDLETON — A flood watch will be in effect for much of northeast Oregon from 11 p.m. Tuesday night through late Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pendleton announced late Tuesday morning.
The foothills of the northern Blue Mountains, the Grande Ronde Valley, the northern and southern Blue Mountains and Wallowa County are the areas most likely to experience flooding in northeast Oregon, according to the report from the Weather Service.
The forecast calls for moderate to heavy persistent rain during the night Tuesday and into Wednesday evening, with 1-2 inches of rain possible, according to the Weather Service, and minor flooding is possible along streams, creeks and rivers that will "fill quickly overnight" and rise.
