The Grande Ronde River flows under the Interstate 84 bridge at Perry on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With the recent rise in temperatures, some Eastern Oregon counties are seeing flooding, but the Grande Ronde Valley is not expected to experience high waters this week, according to the National Weather Service.
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Valley residents concerned about possible flooding this week can relax.
The Grande Ronde Valley is not expected to experience any flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
The Grande Ronde River at Perry reached its expected peak of 2,610 cubic feet per second Tuesday, April 11, not far from capacity and is expected to begin falling.
“It should continue declining throughout the week," said Cole Evans, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
Evans said the drop is anticipated because dry, cold weather is in the forecast. He said no rain is forecast and that evening temperatures will be below freezing. The National Weather Service is projecting that high temperatures in La Grande will be in the high 40s for the rest of the week, a big contrast to April 10 when the temperature in La Grande reached 76 degrees.
Evans said the anticipated cold weather will reduce the runoff in rivers due to melting snow in the mountains.
“The cold weather will slow the runoff into the valley," he said.
ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said there are no reports of high water on roads in Union County or Wallowa County. Strandberg, though, is urging people traveling outside of Union County to be cautious if they encounter high water.
He noted in other parts of Eastern Oregon rapid snowmelt is causing flooding on highways. Drivers are being advised by ODOT to not attempt to drive through deep water on roads.
If you can't tell how deep the water is, use alternate routes or find a safe place to wait until the water recedes, Strandberg said. Areas impacted by high water include sections of U.S. 395-B, U.S. 395-C, U.S. 26 and various other roads in Grant County. Some roads in Harney, Malheur and other Eastern Oregon counties are also seeing flooding.
Drivers in these areas are being urged not to let high water catch them by surprise.
“We are asking people to be on the lookout for it," Strandberg said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.