UNION COUNTY — A cruel encore by Mother Nature is creating turbulence for local farmers.
Many Union County farmers are facing considerable challenges after being struck by a second major flood in four months when heavy rainfall in late May caused the Grande Ronde River and Catherine Creek to jump their banks.
“It has been a double whammy this year,” said Union County farmer Tim Wallender.
Wallender lost between 10 and 15 acres of garbanzo beans and 10 acres of blue grass because of the flooding. Because of road flooding, he couldn’t get to the fields to pump water off his water-logged acres. He plans to begin pumping water off the land and back into the Grande Ronde River as soon as he can.
It is too late to replant much of the crops he lost with marketable ones, so Wallender is considering his options.
“All I can do is plant a forage crop like oats or barley for my livestock,” Wallender said.
Bill Merrigan, the general manager of Blue Mountain Seeds of Imbler, said the full extent of the flooding in Union County is not known because crop plants are obscuring the standing water on many fields.
“You can’t see it unless you walk right up to it,” Merrigan said.
He fears the flooding may be worse than it appears since it can’t be seen from a distance. Merrigan said he cannot believe Union County has been hit with two major floods in such a sport span.
“Farmers must feel like they have a target on their backs,” he said.
Phil Hassinger’s 1,200-acre family farm, 7 miles northwest of Cove and operated by his sons Jed and Seth, is among those the flooding hit hard.
The Hassinger farm’s levy along Catherine Creek began to collapse the morning of Sunday, May 24, threatening to ravage an 80-acre field that had a 50-acre peppermint crop. Phil Hassinger learned of the breach from son Jed.
“Early Sunday morning Jed raced, on his motorcycle, from an area of the levee that contained a weak spot. I knew from his body language we were in trouble. Jed confirmed that a breach in the levee was pouring at least 50,000 gallons of water each minute onto the vulnerable mint crop,” Phil Hassinger said.
There was no time to spare.
“It was 7:30 a.m. We knew if we didn’t do something quickly we would lose the peppermint field,” he said.
He, his wife, Trudy, and their sons put out a request for help, and it was answered in heroic fashion.
“People from all over came. Soon we had all of the people we needed. In four to five hours we sealed off the levy,’’ Phil Hassinger said.
A key portion of the work involved bringing filled sandbags in boats and then rowing them downriver to the breach.
The extraordinary hands of assistance the Hassingers received will not soon be forgotten.
“It was an incredible (Memorial Day) weekend,” Jed Hassinger said.
The Hassinger farm escaped major damage but it did take on so much water that extensive pumping must continue for the next several weeks.
Phil Hassinger said in the 40 years he has had his farm, he has never had to deal with two major floods in a year. Jed Hassinger, who grew up on the farm, said flooding seems to be a growing problem. He noted there also were major floods in 2019, 2011 and 2010. Each at the time seemed to be a once in a 50-year type of event.
Major flooding, Jed Hassinger said, appears to be increasing in frequency.
