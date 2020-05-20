UNION COUNTY — The persistent rain is leading to flooding on several highways in Eastern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday reported Highway 237 between Cove and Union near milepost 19 is closing soon and could stay closed through the night.
Flooding already had led to the closures of Highway 244 between Ukiah and Hilgard at Interstate 84 and to Highway 395 south of Pilot Rock.
“Other areas are experiencing a rapid rise in rivers and streams,” according to ODOT. “Be alert, watch for high water and don't drive through it.”
Much of Northeast Oregon is under either a flood warning or flood advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Minor flooding is forecast for the Grande Ronde River near Perry, the NWS said Wednesday afternoon, as it expects the river to rise above flood stage after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday. The river is expected to stay above flood stage until Friday morning, and the flood warning runs through Friday afternoon.
The flood advisory, which is in effect until Thursday morning, says areas in Union and Wallowa counties — "small stream flooding and flooding of low lying area(s)" — will be possible, and is the result of the additional 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.