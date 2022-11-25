ISLAND CITY — Turkey, football and family — all the traditional fixings of a Thanksgiving celebration were offered to the community at Faith Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.

This was the first year the Island City church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner. Brooke Cline, a member of the congregation, was inspired to organize the community dinner after hearing from too many people that they had no plans for the holiday. She wanted to ensure that everyone had a place to come where they could enjoy a home-cooked meal and find fellowship. The goal was to bring people together to be filled — with turkey and love.

