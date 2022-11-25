ISLAND CITY — Turkey, football and family — all the traditional fixings of a Thanksgiving celebration were offered to the community at Faith Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.
This was the first year the Island City church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner. Brooke Cline, a member of the congregation, was inspired to organize the community dinner after hearing from too many people that they had no plans for the holiday. She wanted to ensure that everyone had a place to come where they could enjoy a home-cooked meal and find fellowship. The goal was to bring people together to be filled — with turkey and love.
“The Lord really put it on my heart that so many were going to be alone this season,” Cline said.
The doors opened at 11 a.m. to anyone who wanted to come cook together at the Faith Center’s Next Gen building. Cline and Vanessa Swindlehurst arrived earlier to get the turkeys prepped and into the roasting ovens so the birds would be ready in time for the meal.
Throughout the day the kitchen was the hub of activity as people rotated through to drop off prepared dishes or joined in with the cooking. The conversation flowed as people chopped, stirred and basted. People shared their favorite Thanksgiving memories and family traditions — reminiscing about times past while looking forward to the meal ahead.
But like most Thanksgiving dinner preparations, the day wasn’t without hiccups. Forty minutes before dinner was meant to be served one of the breakers in the kitchen tripped. Two roasters, a crock pot and the microwave proved too much for the circuit. There was a mad dash to assess the problem and search for a solution. Luckily it was an easy fix — ditching a power strip to plug directly into the wall — and dinner was back on track.
In contrast to the hustle and bustle of the kitchen the front room was calm. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade played on the televisions followed by football games. People gathered to talk and play games with one another. Members of the church who had Thanksgiving plans came by to wish people a happy holiday and drop off even more food for the dinner.
Cline said she encouraged everyone to either make or bring the one dish that for them it would not be Thanksgiving without. By 3 p.m. the serving table was piled high with a large variety of food — turkey, ham, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cheese plates, dips and multiple types of gravy. Plus boxes and boxes of all different flavors of pie.
Around 24 people came together for dinner — filling the long autumn-themed table. Everyone had a full plate and a full heart.
“You did it,” Swindlehurst told Cline. “We all did it,” she replied.
