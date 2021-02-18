ISLAND CITY — A major bank is set to open in Island City later this year.
The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank plans to move this summer into the former Pendleton Grain Growers building in Island City. The change will give the food bank eight times the storage space it now has at the Union County Senior Center. The food bank now has 1,092 square feet of space but will have 8,800 square feet at the old PGG building.
“This is very, very exciting,” said Audrey Smith, manager of the regional food bank.
The additional space will allow the food bank to maintain a stronger reserve for the pantries it serves in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, and will put the food bank in a position to better address emergencies such as those caused by natural disasters.
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, which operates the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, bought the PGG building at 10209 N. McAlister Road. The structure and site need renovation work before it can reopen as a food bank. The project will begin after the fundraising drive for it is complete.
The remodeling work will cost $300,000-$400,000, a portion of which a grant might pay.
The goal is to complete the renovation by July, Smith said. The food bank must be out of its storage building at the Union County Senior Center by July 31 due to an order by the Federal Transit Administration.
The FTA issued its order because the food bank’s present site was originally built to serve as a site for the operation of a public transportation operation, Smith said. The Northeast Oregon Public Transit, which Community Connection also operates, could later use the site.
The food bank’s move to Island City will have no impact on the services it offers to the public at the Union County Senior Center. All services there now will continue at its present site.
