LA GRANDE — A child’s school-age years are often thought of as a time when they are preoccupied with some of life’s less serious problems: acne, quizzes, asking a date to prom.
Others, though, deal with problems on a daily basis as serious as they come.
Some 91 students in the La Grande School District find themselves experiencing what Scott Carpenter called “housing instability.” At best, “housing instability” can mean students are living in less-than-adequate housing. At worst, it could mean they’re unaccompanied and don’t have a place to call home.
“Everything of value that we have as citizens is stored at our home,” said Carpenter, director of education programs at the school district. “That’s where we access it. And if you don’t have that place to store those things that help you to maintain life, then it’s whatever you can carry, and that just simply isn’t a lot. And it’s not enough to help a student to be ready to learn at high levels.”
Carpenter said about half of the more than 90 students live in less-than-adequate housing, meaning they are living in outdated or substandard housing.
The other half are living in more precarious situations, such as staying with another family, living in a motel or a shelter, or are altogether unaccompanied.
Students who spend their time worrying about where they’re going to rest their head at night tend to do poorly in the classroom.
“I think it’s core to their success in school,” Carpenter said. “If you’ve got a student who doesn’t know, and they’ve got the stress of trying to figure out, where they’re going to sleep tonight, and if they’re going to be cold or if they’ll get a good night’s sleep, they’re not very concerned at that point about whether or not they’re going to school — short of ‘if I go to school, am I going to get meals that will help me continue to survive?’”
The La Grande School District has a number of programs for helping students experiencing housing instability.
The district has a used clothes shop where the students can choose free clothing, and there is a food pantry at the high school and programs such as Union County Friday Backpack program, which sends packs full of healthy food home with students who qualify at the end of each school week.
The district also has access to resources such as the Angel Fund, which Carpenter said the district has used to purchase “everything from shoes to backpacks to sleeping bags” for students.
Carpenter listed two main barriers in aiding students dealing with housing instability. The first, he said, are families or individuals often are reluctant to come forward to get aid when they’re struggling. The second is identifying where and how the district could most effectively use the resources it has to help the student.
While LGSD does have a number of resources available to help students get by, Carpenter stressed those resources are not a viable solution to every student’s problems.
“We don’t have unlimited resources, (for example) we can’t pay rent for everyone,” Carpenter said. “We can’t put them up in a motel forever, so we’re very much sort of a triage service for those types of expenses. But if there are things we can do regarding food, or clothing, or school supplies or school fees, then we absolutely do it.”
