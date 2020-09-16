UKIAH — The Birch Creek Fire burning northeast of Ukiah was at about 35 acres as of Wednesday, Sept. 16, after forcing evacuations and forest closures at the North Fork John Day Ranger District in the Umatilla National Forest.
"With reduced wind speeds and cooler temperatures, fire behavior was more moderate (Tuesday)," the Umatilla National Forest reported in a press release. "The more favorable fire conditions allowed firefighters to aggressively build containment lines around the entire fire perimeter. There are pockets of unburned fuel within the interior of the fire, which may produce smoke as the fire moves through those areas."
Firefighters on Wednesday focused on improving and securing containment lines and began hose lay to mop up and cool hot spots adjacent to the line construction. The press release also stated heavy equipment is clearing brush and other fuels to create fuel breaks as contingency lines to provide additional protection for private lands to the southwest.
In addition to closing the portions of the forest surrounding the fire, the U.S. Forest Service has closed Forest Service Road (FSR) 54, FSR 5411 and FSR 5412. Visitors can take alternate routes from the area using Yellowjacket Road (FSR 5412 and FSR 5420), FSR 54 south to Highway 244 and FSR 5427 east to Indian Lake.
The fire was reported on Monday, and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office assisted the Forest Service in evacuating hunters and campers from the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation as it burns to the northeast through grass and timber. Windy conditions contributed to initial fire growth, and visibility remains poor due to smoke from the wildfires still burning on the other side of the state.
Umatilla County sheriff's deputies are standing by in case of additional evacuations.
“We still have units on scene this morning assisting fire crews with a mandatory evacuation order in the immediate area to prepare for an anchor line burnout,” stated an update posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page on Tuesday.
A local Type 3 Incident Command Team was briefed on the fire Tuesday morning and assumed command of it at noon, with suppression and containment resources including the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew, four engines, two hand crews and two dozers.
Fire officials caution the public that fire conditions remain extreme with hot and dry conditions expected to persist throughout the week, the release stated, and public use restrictions regarding campfires, chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.
