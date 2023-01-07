East Moraine Community Forest

Roughly 19 acres of the East Moraine Community Forest will be select harvested to remove dead and dying trees under attack from bark beetles.

 Katy Nesbitt/For The Observer

ENTERPRISE — To protect forest health on the East Moraine Community Forest a thinning project is planned to reduce an outbreak of bark beetles near the Turner Lane trailhead.

Known as scolytus, or “fir engravers”, the insects are threatening forests across the Blue Mountains and local foresters and landowners have documented phenomenon. Oregon Department of Forestry highlighted this in their most recent Forest Health report. Broadly speaking, the department noted that drought stress, followed by opportunistic insect attacks, is the main underlying cause of tree dieback and decline. Recreationists hiking, biking, riding or cross-country skiing on the Community Forest may have noticed dead or dying trees.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.