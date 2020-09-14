WALLOWA COUNTY — Hikers reported a small fire, possibly related to another hiker's campfire, Sunday, Sept. 13, in the Eagle Cap Wilderness near Pete's Point.
A U.S. Forest Service team on the ground near the Wallowa River trailheads requested helicopter reconnaissance but were denied because the choppers were all engaged elsewhere. The crew hiked in to the fire location, put out the fire and spent the night at the site to ensure no reignition. The Pete's Point Fire as of Monday was inactive.
In another fire incident Sunday, a Forest Service fire patrol vehicle caught fire off USFS Road 930 west of Thomason Meadows. The crew extinguished the blaze. The vehicle was recovered later in the day.
