LA GRANDE — An iconic La Grande building is coming back to life.
The old JCPenney building, 1309 Adams Ave., which has been closed since 2017, is now a community exhibit site. The La Grande Masonic Lodge is giving nonprofit community organizations the chance to put on exhibits in the display windows of the old building for no charge.
“We want to give people a chance to see things which are a part of our community which they might not otherwise see,” said Lou Gerber, master of the La Grande Masonic Lodge which built and owns the old JCPenney building.
The large structure, now named the Masonic Annex, housed La Grande’s JCPenney store from 1930 through 2017 when the store was closed as part of a national downsizing by JCPenney’s corporation.
The old store’s display window site presently has multiple exhibits including:
• A display by the Shriners for the upcoming 69th annual East-West Shrine All Star football game in Baker City which will be played Saturday, Aug. 7. The game is a benefit for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland.
• A local military exhibit which includes historic items from La Grande’s National Guard unit, the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry. The collection includes old photos of past local National Guard leaders.
“If those photos were not here, they would still be at the National Guard Armory where many people would not see them,” Gerber said.
• A display honoring Leonard Morse, who at age 98 is the oldest member of the La Grande Masonic Lodge.
The old JCPenney building remains closed to the public, but later this year community members may again have an opportunity to step inside. Gerber said the venue might host an open mic event where people can share stories about their encounters with Bigfoot or other tales they have heard. Gerber said the stories will be recorded.
Guided tours of building may be conducted before and after the Bigfoot event. The tours would give people a chance to see the structure’s many historic features including its old coal room. Coal has not been stored in the building for decades but the room’s walls are still black from housing the sedimentary rock.
Gerber would be one of the people leading the building tours.
“I love showing it off. It is part of La Grande’s history on main street,” he said.
La Grande’s JCPenney was originally based at 108 Depot St. where it operated from 1914 to 1930.
The La Grande Masonic Lodge has had the building up for sale or lease after JCPenney moved out. Gerber said there is a possibility that the building could be rented to multiple businesses in the future.
“We are open to all options,” he said.
