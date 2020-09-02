PORTLAND — The former office manager and bookkeeper for a La Grande medical practice pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 1, for devising a scheme to defraud her employer, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.
Anndrea D. Jacobs, 49, pleaded guilty to filing a false personal income tax return, falsely impersonating an IRS employee, aggravated identity theft and bank fraud as a joint resolution for two cases.
The release said beginning in January 2011 and continuing until her termination in December 2015, Jacobs used her position and access to the medical practice’s finances to steal money from the practice by, among other means, writing business checks to herself or for her own benefit. Jacobs used the stolen funds to make payments on personal credit cards and pay other personal expenses unrelated to the medical practice.
In an attempt to hide her actions, the release said, Jacobs prepared and maintained false business records, overstating expenses and estimated tax payments.
She also opened a business bank account in his name; deposited a business check payable to the Oregon Department of Revenue into her personal account; gave the practice owner falsified property tax statements with total due balances of zero; and convinced the owner to grant her limited power of attorney to handle the practice’s pending IRS tax collection action.
Jacobs also created a fictitious identity as an IRS taxpayer advocate and established a phone number and voicemail account for the fictitious identity.
Court documents reveal Jacobs claimed she was assisting the medical practice owner with his IRS tax collection issues while impersonating “Linda Gibson.”
In September 2018, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 15-count indictment charging Jacobs with wire fraud, filing false tax returns, aiding or assisting the preparation of false tax returns, falsely impersonating an employee of the United States and aggravated identity theft. On June 5, the U.S. District Court for Oregon revoked Jacobs’ pretrial release for committing bank fraud, and on June 9, she was indicted a second time for the new fraud.
Jacobs remains in custody at the Multnomah County Jail, Portland, pending sentencing.
Under the terms of her plea agreement, Jacobs will join the U.S. Attorney’s Office in jointly recommending a four-year prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release. Her sentencing is Dec. 7 before U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez.
Jacobs also agreed to pay restitution in full to her victim per order of the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.