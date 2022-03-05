LA GRANDE — David Schaad, a former volunteer for the Peace Corps who grew up in La Grande, will never forget how excited Americans were when President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order in 1961 creating the Peace Corps.
“People were very interested. It was a big thing,” said Schaad, a 1959 La Grande High School graduate who said sending young people out to help other nations was a new concept at the time.
Schaad also will never forget how much he enjoyed assisting people while working as a Peace Corps volunteer and seeing the difference that Peace Corps volunteers made in the lives of others.
This is why Schaad is helping a campaign to get Congress to pass a bill, HR 1456, that would reauthorize funding for the Peace Corps and update it. Schaad said that without the reauthorization the Peace Corps will not have enough money to operate. This would extend a disturbing length of time the Peace Corps has been sidelined, as it has not operated since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Schaad noted that when the pandemic struck in early 2020, all 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers then serving in more than 60 countries had to come back to the United States.
Since then supporters and the National Peace Corps Foundation, Schaad said, have evaluated the accomplishments and vision of the program and have put together a revised Peace Corps with improved training, care, benefits and opportunities. These are all incorporated in HR 1456, which Schaad said is receiving strong support in Congress.
“Congress has taken steps to move the Peace Corps ahead into the new era,” he said.
Schaad said the House Foreign Affairs Committee recently passed HR 1456, the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act, with significant bipartisan support, 44-4.
“It is hoped that the rest of Congress will follow the committee’s lead,” said Schaad, who is encouraging Northeastern Oregonians to write letters of support of the bill to Oregon’s U.S. senators and members of Congress.
He said that should Congress pass the legislation the Peace Corps will be in a position to soon begin helping the world’s neighbors again.
“We are now ready to relaunch into countries, and there are many that want us to return,” said Schaad, who now lives in Bakersfield, California.
He said 24 countries have met health, safety and security standards required for volunteers to return under the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act.
Schaad, a 1964 Oregon State University graduate, served as a Peace Corps worker in Iran from 1971-1973. Schaad, who studied agronomy and botany at OSU, during his two years in the Peace Corps taught Iranians how to curb soil erosion by stopping overgrazing and planting the proper type of grass seed on hillsides. He said because of soil erosion rivers there had been filling up with mud and silt.
Schaad believes that one of the best things about the Peace Corps is that it gets people from other countries working side by side. He said this helps people from different cultures understand each other better.
“Mutual understandings are developed,” Schaad said.
About 5,400 Oregonians have served as Peace Corps volunteers since 1961. According to Schaad, this means Oregon has the third highest per capita participation rate in the Peace Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.