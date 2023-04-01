636ac71dd712d.image.jpg

Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty shows Silvia Hernandez test results that say her well water has nitrate levels that exceed the federal safe drinking water limits by nearly five times in April 2022.

 Monica Samayoa/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

BOARDMAN — Another Eastern Oregon cattle rancher with county government experience has announced a bid for the seat of retiring state Sen. Bill Hansell.

Former Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty joins Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash as the early runners for the Oregon State Senate District 29 in the 2024 Republican Primary Election.

