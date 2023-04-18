Thom D. Chesney,.jpeg

Thom Chesney, a candidate for the president position at Eastern Oregon University, will visit the La Grande campus Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, 2023. Chesney is the former president of Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, and of Brookhaven College in Dallas, Texas.

 Clarke University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Community residents may meet Eastern Oregon University’s next president in the next 10 days.

The school has narrowed its list of presidential finalists to three, and they will be visiting the campus in the coming days. Each of the candidates will participate in public forums and receptions as part of their visits.

