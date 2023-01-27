Bob Moody award 3 people

Jack Johnson, center, talks with Barb Moody and Ken Moody, the daughter and son of the late Bpb Moody, after they accepted an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve award on behalf of their father on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Johnson is the chair of Area Six of the Oregon Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.        

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — An often overlooked story in the celebrated life of a former publisher of The Observer is coming to light in a big way.

Bob Moody, who died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at age 90, was recognized for his nearly 50 years of service to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an organization that supports employers who have people working for them who serve in the National Guard.

