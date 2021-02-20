UNION COUNTY — Boyd Rasmussen no longer can be a law enforcement officer in Oregon.
And from the account he provided to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, he no longer wants to.
The former sheriff of Union County surrendered all of his police certifications in January to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, according to public records The Observer obtained.
The Observer tried to contact Rasmussen, but he has not responded to requests for comments.
Rasmussen signed a stipulation with the DPSST on Jan. 6 and stated his days in policing were over.
“I am retiring from law enforcement,” he stated per the agreement, “and have been offered a position with (a) company which will not require a law enforcement certification.”
He also was critical of the Oregon Department of Justice’s investigation into him for allegations of public corruption and misuse of public funds.
The justice department investigated Rasmussen based on allegations he misused his office, including for creating an informal contract in 2011 to provide the town of Elgin with police services and accepting more than $7,000 in that deal while he received his sheriff’s salary.
“The DOJ investigation was based upon many false statements made by former disgruntled employees during my reelection campaign. I was hopeful they would conduct a speedy and fair investigation which in my humble opinion did not occur,” Rasmussen stated in the agreement. “The investigation started in the early spring of 2019 and concluded, unfortunately, approximately one-and-a-half years later during my reelection campaign.”
Rasmussen blamed the justice department for releasing their “findings” to the public the week before ballots went to Union County voters.
“DOJ did not release the report to me nor did they inform me of their accusations prior to releasing the information to the public. I simply was not able to refute the allegations before the citizens voted,” according to Rasmussen.
The justice department released the report on April 28, 2020, ahead of the May primary election. Rasmussen at the time claimed “the DOJ cleared me.”
Redacted and unredacted versions of the report — The Observer obtained both through public records requests — stated the statutes of limitations had run out on any criminal charges Rasmussen may have faced.
Rasmussen in the stipulation also stated, “DPSST was in the process of conducting a fair and objective review of the facts which I believe would benefit me in retaining certification. They appear to be interested in seeking information from full-time current county employees to offset DOJ’s lack of interviews with that group of witnesses. However, given what my family and I have been through with an almost-a-year-and-a-half investigation during a campaign, and also that I have started a new career path, I have elected to surrender my certification.”
He also remained firm in his stance that he had done nothing wrong.
“I do not believe I have done anything to warrant desertification,” he stated in the document. “I am disappointed I can’t fully vet out the facts for the policy committee to review.”
Rasmussen also stated he was blessed to have worked with tremendous people at the sheriff’s office, partner agencies and “the good citizens of Union County.” He said he was proud “of the professional office that has been structured the past four terms and the employees we have hired. I know they will continue to serve the citizens well.”
In signing the stipulation to hand over his certifications he waved his right to a hearing or appeal.
Les Hallman, the interim director of the department of public safety standards in training in Oregon, signed the stipulation Jan. 12, and DPSST then revoked the former sheriff’s certifications.
Cody Bowen succeeded Rasmussen as sheriff and has been in the office since early January. Bowen had no comment about his former boss and said he is focused on the future of the sheriff’s office and improving it and reestablishing trust, if need be, with the community. He also said he remains committed to greater transparency.
