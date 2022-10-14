ISLAND CITY — Island City Mayor Dave Comfort is excited about a second two-year term in office.
Four positions are up for election on the Nov. 8 ballot and one candidate has filed for each, three of whom are not incumbents. Positions one, four and six are set to gain new members and the lone spot with an incumbent running is Comfort.
“I want to continue learning how I can better support the city and its staff,” said Comfort, who works for his family’s business, Comfort Dental Lab.
He said that serving on the city council is like being involved in a sport.
“You get better with more repetitions,” Comfort said.
Comfort said he wants to continue pursuing more commercial development in the north portion of Walton Road.
The new councilors Comfort will be greeting as mayor include a familiar face, his wife, Debra, who is running for Position 6.
“It will be interesting having her on the council,” he said.
People who assume the couple will share the same views on issues will be mistaken.
“We do not always agree. You can tell this by our discussions at home,” Dave Comfort said.
Even if the couple did agree on all issues, they would not represent a voting block. Dave Comfort said Island City’s bylaws allow its mayor to vote at council meetings only to break a tie and when there are just three councilors present, a situation in which the mayor’s voting participation is needed to create a quorum.
“I have voted only once or twice as mayor,” he said.
Debra Comfort, who has lived in Union County for 31 years and in Island City for two years, said she was inspired to run in part because of how her husband’s experience as mayor has gone.
“He always seems to enjoy it,” she said.
Debra Comfort, the La Grande School District’s administrative assistant to its superintendent and school board, said another motivating factor was that Position 6 had no candidates.
“When I learned that I thought, ‘Somebody needs to step up,’” she said.
New faces on the council will also include Patrick Hemann and Louis “Richie” Mentgen, who are both running unopposed. Mentgen is running for Position 1 and Hemann for Position 4.
Hemann said he filed to run for city council because he wants to help the community. He said there is an expectation within Island City that people step forward.
“Everyone takes turns taking care of the community,” he said.
Hemann said he was also inspired to run by his wife, Suzannah, who previously served as director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce and has long been an active community volunteer.
“I wanted to throw my voice out there and help in any way I can,” he said.
Mentgen, who decided to run after being encouraged by his in-law, Don Longacre, a member of the Island City City Council who is not running for reelection, said he likes the community and has long been impressed with how devoted people are to helping the community’s schools.
A computer technician for the state of Oregon, Mentgen said that as a councilor one of the things he would strive to do would be to give Island City’s annual Hog Wild Days celebration in June a boost. He said he wants to help Hog Wild Days get back to the size it was more than a decade ago.
