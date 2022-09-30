LA GRANDE — Four candidates running for La Grande mayor and city council seats are attending a meet and greet on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Mayoral candidate Mat Miles and council candidates Molly King, Denise Wheeler and Cody Vela will be in attendance at the event, which is being held at at Tap That Growlers, 1106 Adams Ave., La Grande, from 6-8 p.m.
Miles, an Iraq war veteran and retired school administrator, currently owns and operates Buggy Bath Car Wash, La Grande. He attended Eastern Oregon University to acquire a bachelor’s degree in history education. Miles is running against current City Councilor Justin Rock.
Molly A. King is running uncontested for the fifth council seat, now held by Gary Lillard. King is the former owner and operator of Countryside Kennels.
Moyal, a self-employed property developer, currently serves as chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and served four terms on the city’s budget committee. He hopes to prioritize housing challenges, the rental market, city services and roads. Moyal is running against Denise Wheeler.
Vela is an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who has lived in La Grande since 2010. He has served on the Board of Directors for Union County Search and Rescue as well as the Union County Warming Station. Vela intends to focus his energy on fixing roads, balancing the city's budget and supporting local Emergency Services. Vela is running against former City Councilor Corrine Dutto.
