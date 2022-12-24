IMBLER — The Imbler community is divided on the question of whether its school district should shorten its current 4-1/2 day week.
On the table is a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week. Feedback on the topic was mixed following a Wednesday, Dec. 21, Imbler School Board meeting conducted to take public input about the switch. Approximately eight people spoke at the meeting and about half in favor of a four-day week and the other opposed, according to board member Ken Patterson.
“People are pretty divided on the issue," he said. "There is not a lot of middle ground."
Patterson said the issue is not a polarizing one, with residents talking about it in a cordial manner.
“This is typical of Imbler," he said.
Some community members indicated they would like a four-day week because it might allow the school district to provide enrichment opportunities on Fridays to students. For example, tutoring opportunities could be offered for students who need help getting caught up in some classes might also be provided on Fridays, which now are half days, Patterson said.
Some of those opposed to a four-day week expressed concern about the impact reduced class time might have on state assessment tests scores, which Imbler students have traditionally done well on, according to Imbler School District Superintendent Randy Waite.
Research indicates that when school districts switch to a four-day week there is often a small drop in student assessment test scores, Patterson said, citing information from a Imbler School District committee that recently examined the pluses and minuses of shortening the school week.
The committee’s findings show that the test score drop is often larger in urban school districts than rural ones. Patterson believes this is because rural districts tend to be smaller, making it easier for teachers and staff to monitor and reach out to students.
“it is harder for kids to fall through the gaps," he said.
The Imbler School District is one of two in Union and Wallowa counties that does not have a four-day week. The La Grande School District, which has a five-day week, is the other.
Waite said the Imbler School Board is expected to vote at its Wednesday, Feb. 15, meeting on whether to have the school district switch to a four-day week. Should the board vote for the switch it would take effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Patterson stressed that the school board is being careful not to rush to a decision.
“We are being deliberate in the process, we want to make sure that what we do is best for the students, faculty and staff," he said.
