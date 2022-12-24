Imbler_High_School.jpeg (copy)

The Imbler School Board is considering a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week.

IMBLER — The Imbler community is divided on the question of whether its school district should shorten its current 4-1/2 day week. 

On the table is a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week. Feedback on the topic was mixed following a Wednesday, Dec. 21, Imbler School Board meeting conducted to take public input about the switch. Approximately eight people spoke at the meeting and about half in favor of a four-day week and the other opposed, according to board member Ken Patterson. 

