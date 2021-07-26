Four injured in Interstate 84 crash

LA GRANDE — Four people were injured Sunday, July 25, in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 84 about 5 miles west of La Grande.
The crash occurred at about 7:38 a.m. when a Mazda CX-9 driven by Mark Duffin, 62, of Boise, Idaho, went around a guardrail and off the freeway just before an overpass, according to the Oregon State Police. The vehicle, whose driver had fallen asleep, then rolled down an embankment for about 200 feet before coming to rest on the driver’s side on the bank of the Grande Ronde River. A witness told an OSP trooper that the car was on fire when he arrived but that he was able to put the blaze out with water from the river, according to the OSP press release.
The vehicle’s three passengers were Karen Duffin, 62, of Boise (the driver's wife), and two of the couple’s grandchildren, both juveniles, who were riding in the backseat.
Extrication equipment had to be used to get the driver and the front passenger out of the vehicle. The two juveniles in the back were removed by the witness, the individual told an OSP trooper.
Mark and Karen Duffin were both transported by Life Flight Network helicopters to medical centers outside the area. The two juveniles were driven to Grande Ronde Hospital by ambulance.
None of the crash victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Grant Jackson.
“They were lucky," Jackson said.
Everyone in the Mazda CX-9 was wearing seat belts and the vehicle’s airbags deployed during the crash. Jackson said no citations will be issued.
In addition to the OSP, the La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight, Union County Search and Rescue, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident.
