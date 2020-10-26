LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium is offering free interactive Excel classes in November. The classes will be held online and include hands-on exercises.
A one-day class for beginners is offered Nov. 10 that will cover the basics of developing spreadsheets; entering formulas that will calculate desired rows and columns; and enhancing documents by modifying fonts, font size and adding color. Intermediate Excel is a five-day course (Nov. 12, 16, 18, 19, 24) designed to review formulas; cover creating graphs and absolute function, subtotal and comment features; and explore other functions.
Call Glenna at 541-963-7111 ext. 248 to register and get enrolled through I-Match. Training & Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.