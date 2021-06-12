LA GRANDE — Children and teenagers in Union and Wallowa counties can again enjoy weekday lunches at no cost this summer.
The free meals will be available in several towns, including La Grande, Elgin, Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph.
The La Grande lunches will be served at the Riveria Activity Center each weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon through Aug. 27. The lunches, which started Monday, June 7, are free to anyone age one to 18 regardless of where they live or their family’s income level. The cost for people older than 18 is $4.
The meals will be available on a grab-and-go basis. Nobody will be allowed to eat meals inside the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande, because of state social distancing rules in place to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jeff Hensley, assistant director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
A total of 6,140 meals were served in 2020 via the Summer Food Program at Riveria. This was an average of 108 per day, up from the average of 94 a day in 2019.
Hensley credits the increase to a move made a year ago when lunches started being prepared not in Riveria’s kitchen but instead at the Union County Senior Center by its food service staff led by Sydney Gleeson, the center’s food service nutrition department manager. This was done to boost efficiency since meals are already prepared there for the center’s senior meals program, which is part of Community Connection.
Hensley said the lunches prepared by Gleeson were tastier, which likely explains why more people came for meals at Riveria last summer.
“Sydney does a wonderful job of preparing meals,” Hensley said.
Many of the staff who are again serving lunches at Riveria are volunteers.
“Hats off to the volunteers who give up their time to serve children,” Hensley said.
Community Connection has operated a summer lunch program at Riveria since 2005.
The free lunches in Elgin will start June 14 and are provided by the Elgin School District. Youths age 18 and younger will be able to pick up the lunches each weekday. The Elgin School District and Community Connection will be reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the lunches they serve.
The free meals in Wallowa County will be offered by Building Healthy Families. BHF will offer grab-and-go curbside pickup at sites in Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph Monday through Thursday from June 14 to Aug. 5.
The lunches will be free to all youths age 18 and younger from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites: the east side of Enterprise City Park, the east side of Evans Park in Wallowa, and the parking lot of the Joseph United Methodist Church.
Funders of the program include the USDA and local sponsors.
