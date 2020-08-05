LA GRANDE — The weekly window of opportunity for the homebound in Union County who need assistance traveling is expanding.
CAT Link, a program run by Northeast Oregon Public Transit that provides free rides anywhere in Union County to anyone, now is offering service five days a week. CAT Link — short for Connecting All Towns — began operating July 1, 2019, and provided rides three days a week its first year. The expansion now offers rides Monday through Friday.
Heath Sell, the director of Northeast Oregon Public Transit, said his agency always intended to expand to five days a week but started at three days to give it a better chance to work out and possible glitches.
“We wanted to test it out,” Sell said.
CAT Link provided 100 rides in July. People can get a CAT Link ride for any purpose, but Sell said most people use it to get to medical appointments, pick up medications at a pharmacy or go to a grocery store.
“Our goal is to provide mobility to everyone in the community so they can get the services they need,” Sell said.
All of the vehicles that provide CAT Link rides are handicapped accessible and have ramps to help people get in and out of vehicles.
Everyone wanting a ride on CAT Link must schedule a time to leave (and to be picked up if it’s a round trip) at least a day in advance.
The program offers rides between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. However, people who get a ride that starts late in the afternoon but before 5:30 p.m. will continue to receive service past 5:30 p.m., until they arrive at their destination.
To schedule a ride, call Northeast Oregon Public Transit between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at least one day before you plan to travel. People canceling rides are encouraged to call at least an hour in advance.
Everyone getting a ride must wear a mask and sit in the back because of COVID-19 restrictions. Multiple people riding all must be from the same household, Sell said.
Breanna Harvey, an office assistant and dispatcher with Northeast Oregon Public Transit, said people are appreciative of the service.
“They are so happy when they call,” she said. “They are so grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.