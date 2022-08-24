ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is offering up to 20 hours of free help to cities, counties and nonprofits in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
The free services include project and organizational development, grant prospecting, grant writing and project administration services.
The services are possible due to funding from the Oregon Legislature and an Oregon foundation, according to a press release from NEOEDD.
NEOEDD will provide services based on available staff time, an organization’s readiness to proceed, and the timing of grant deadlines.
“Our goal is to assist as many organizations as possible; however, our funding is limited, so we may not be able to serve every eligible organization,” said Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director.
The money from the Oregon Legislature supports services to cities with populations under 2,500, counties with populations under 15,000, and special districts in these cities and counties. NEOEDD will use the same criteria to prioritize the free services.
“We may also refer organizations to Sequoia Consulting for help to identify appropriate grant sources for a project or to prepare an organization to apply for and successfully manage a grant,” Dawson said.
More information is available by emailing Chantal Ivenso at chantalivenso@neoedd.org or by calling 541-426-3598, extension 4.
