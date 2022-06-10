Anji Schmittle and her children, Thorin, left, and Morgin examine the lunches they received at Stella Mayfield School, Elgin, in July 2020. The summer lunch program provides free lunches on weekdays to all those age 18 and younger.
Anji Schmittle and her children, Thorin, left, and Morgin examine the lunches they received at Stella Mayfield School, Elgin, in July 2020. The summer lunch program provides free lunches on weekdays to all those age 18 and younger.
LA GRANDE — Children and teenagers in Union County can enjoy weekday lunches at no cost this summer in La Grande and Elgin.
The summer food service program in La Grande is run by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, which began serving lunches nearly 20 years ago.
“In 2005, we decided there were children in need of good, nutritious lunches during the summer and the program has been running ever since,” said Jeff Hensley, assistant director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
This year, the program starts on Monday, June 13, and runs until Aug. 26. Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande
The only weekday the program will not be open is the Fourth of July.
Meals are free to anyone age 18 and younger, regardless of where they live or their family’s income level. Adults can eat lunch for $5 per meal. According to Hensley, the money generated from adult meals is invested back into the program.
Lunch entrees will be served with vegetables, fruit and milk. The food will be prepared by Sodexo at Eastern Oregon University and delivered to Riveria, where it will be served, explained Hensley. The partnership with Sodexo began last summer, when the program needed to relocate where meals were being prepared during the final two weeks.
Last summer 5,896 lunches were provided through the food program, which is an average of around 99 meals per day at Riveria.
In Elgin, lunches are available in partnership with the school district. The program starts on June 13 and runs weekdays until Aug. 19, with the exception of July 1 and July 4. Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stella Mayfield Elementary. Lunches will include a hot entree with fruit, vegetables and milk. There also will be a salad bar.
To-go lunches are also available in Elgin. The bagged lunches will be made on request and will include a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk.
The summer food program is a federally funded U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.