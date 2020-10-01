ISLAND CITY — Island City residents will vote in a new mayor in November, and two candidates are vying for the seat.
Dale Hanson stepped in as Island City’s interim mayor when Robb Rea resigned to move to Parma, Idaho, in August. Hanson, who previously held the position until 2019, is not running for reelection. Margaret Spence and David Comfort are looking to fill the role instead.
Margaret Spence
Spence lived in Portland prior to her move to Island City in 2014. She said her family came to the area as a way to give their children a better life. Since coming into town, Spence has been involved in the Union County Fair Board as the fair’s manager and worked in the La Grande School District as the Union County Safe Communities Coalition coordinator.
“It is now time for me to focus on my city and my neighborhood,” Spence said. “My experience has given me the opportunity to get to know Union County and now I’d like to concentrate on making my community a better place.”
Spence has leadership experience through her positions on numerous nonprofit boards and has helped write grants and plan major events. Her role as the Safe Communities Coalition coordinator gives her the opportunity to work with community partners on several projects that assist residents across Union County with their needs.
Spence said she aims to bring the residents together, foster government transparency and help clean up the community.
“The advantage of being a small town is that we have the opportunity to get to know our neighbors as a tight-knit community,” she said. “Unfortunately, we don’t always take advantage of that. I believe we can bring people together to accomplish great things. With goals come the need for resources, and a small town struggles with revenue and budget. It will be necessary to conservatively prioritize and carefully plan our revenues and expenditures.”
Spence said she hopes as mayor her role would provide new energy and growth in the community.
David Comfort
Comfort, a longtime resident of Union County, came to La Grande in 1979 with his family. In 2011, he and his wife built a home in Island City. Now, Comfort said, he wants to help his neighbors through COVID-19 and beyond the pandemic.
“Being the mayor during these upside-down times is of paramount importance,” Comfort said. “Coronavirus has touched all aspects of Island City, and I believe I can assist the staff and the community to stay safe and also productive.”
Comfort joined the Island City Budget Committee in 2018. He also is the assistant coach for La Grande’s American Legion Baseball program, which he said taught him to be diverse in how to communicate. Comfort also is a certified dental technician, which he believes shows he has great attention to detail.
Comfort said his desire to serve his community came from an experience in high school when he attended an American Legion program called Boys State, where he learned about the different branches of government. Through his work on Island City’s budget committee, he said, he has gotten to know his local government personally.
“The staff of Island City is awesome,” Comfort said. “Great people doing great things. Island City is a great place, and it is because of the relationship between the mayor and staff. I plan to continue to help them in any way I can.”
He also said he hopes to see more development in Island City, and with plenty of land available, he sees this as a real possibility.
“It is my goal to lead Island City into the future,” Comfort said. “Cultivating ideas from the city council, staff and residents that will make Island City a great place for families and commerce.”
