LA GRANDE — The legacy of Doug Trice, a man who tirelessly lifted Special Olympians to new heights, was solidified over the weekend.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for a field named in Trice’s honor was conducted Saturday, July 30, at Pioneer Park as part of a celebration of life ceremony saluting the revered community volunteer who died May 6, 2020 at age 68.
The field was renamed in Trice’s honor by the La Grande City Council on Sept. 7, 2020, but a ribbon cutting ceremony and the celebration of life service were delayed until last weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trice’s sister, Gwen, said the service helped her bring a sense of closure she had not experienced until now.
“It was hard to put a lid on the grief, spirit and emotions,” she said.
Gwen Trice said her brother was a man of remarkable humility.
“He never sought the spotlight. He always focused the shine of the spotlight on others,” she said.
Frank Thomas, of Cove, who grew up with Trice, described him as his best friend, a man who had remarkable concern for everyone and an uncommon temperament.
“In 68 years, I never saw him get mad, even once,” he said.
Gwen Trice credited her brother with treating everyone like a family member.
“Doug belonged to all of us,” she said.
Trice was a star running back at La Grande High School in the late 1960s before leaving for Monmouth where he attended Western Oregon University, then named Oregon College of Education. Trice enjoyed a sterling football career at Western and was later named to its athletic hall of fame. His teammates at Western included Kurt Davis, who now lives in Central Oregon.
“Doug was an amazing football player and an even better person,” Davis said at the celebration of life service.
Trice was hard to tackle because he was quick and elusive and strong.
“He was tough as nails. He could take a hit like nobody else,” Davis said.
Going overseasAfter graduating from Western, Trice returned to La Grande where he took a job with Union Pacific Railroad where he worked before retiring. Trice, who studied education at Western, put his college education to work while serving as a Special Olympics coach in Union County. He was so successful that he was named assistant coach for Team USA at the World Games in Shanghai, China, in 2007. That same year, he received a Governor’s Gold Award from then Gov. Ted Kulongoski for his work in Special Olympics. Four years later, Trice was selected as a Special Olympics coach for Team USA in Athens, Greece.
Davis said to watch Trice work with athletes was to see a master at work.
“It was just a gift,” he said.
Davis said Trice was able to connect with people of all types.
“He made people feel special,” he said.
James Terry, a relative of Trice’s who is now a police officer in Hawaii, said he had a remarkable ability to persuade people to make the right choices. Terry said he could do so by making people believe that their decision was made totally on their own, with no help from him.
Scott Hansell, a classmate of Trice’s at LHS, said he had a good naturedness about him that few others share.
“He deserved an angel and now is an angel,” he said.
