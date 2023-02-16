LA GRANDE — With spring and small bird nesting season around the corner, Friends of Ladd Marsh announced on its website and social media accounts that the organization is looking for volunteers to help clean out nesting boxes.
There are nesting boxes along 11 routes that need to be cleaned. The routes are varying levels of difficulty — with some being easy to access along roads adjacent to the marsh and others requiring walking. Packets with information about what birds have used the boxes and maps will be available for each route.
It is recommended that volunteers bring a dust mask, gloves, paint scraper and flathead head screwdriver. Hammers or cordless electric drills can also be useful for cleaning. Finally, clipboards are helpful in order to have a hard surface to write one.
Volunteers should dress in layers and be prepared for winter weather. Good walking shoes that are waterproof are also recommended as there are a few locations in the marsh that are quite wet.
Anyone interested in helping should meet at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area Headquarters on Pierce Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. If the weather is rainy and windy, the clean out day will be rescheduled for Feb. 26.
