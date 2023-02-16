Nest box

Friends of Ladd Marsh is looking for volunteers to help clean out nest boxes on Saturday, Jan. 18. A nest box is shown here in this undated photo. 

 Friends of Ladd Marsh/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — With spring and small bird nesting season around the corner, Friends of Ladd Marsh announced on its website and social media accounts that the organization is looking for volunteers to help clean out nesting boxes.

There are nesting boxes along 11 routes that need to be cleaned. The routes are varying levels of difficulty — with some being easy to access along roads adjacent to the marsh and others requiring walking. Packets with information about what birds have used the boxes and maps will be available for each route.

