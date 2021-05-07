LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic will not get the best of the annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast.
The fundraiser for local Boy Scouts, normally an indoor event during the first week of February, will instead happen outdoors on June 9, from 6:30-7:45 a.m., at the pavilion at La Grande’s Riverside Park. The breakfast features eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs and an assortment of other items.
This year’s event will follow the appropriate COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in effect on June 9.
Having the breakfast outdoors makes it much easier to meet COVID-19 social distancing rules, said Eric Valentine, a Boy Scout volunteer who is helping organize the breakfast.
Eagle Scouts Nate Bingaman and Cole McLean will share their leadership experiences in scouting at the breakfast. Those attending will have the opportunity to visit with many of this year’s Eagle Scouts and view their project displays. Memorabilia and photos from past scouting activities in Union County also will be exhibited.
The Friends of Scouting Breakfast is an annual fundraiser for the Scouts BSA program where businesses, civic-minded residents and scouting families can support the scouting program in the area.
The cost of the breakfast is $25 per person.
People who are planning to attend should RSVP by June 1 to let the event organizers know how many will be in their group. To RSVP, call 541-963-4650 and leave a message or go online to www.bsauc.org.
Contributors who would rather mail a check should make it payable to Blue Mountain Council and mail it to Jeff Crews, PO Box 656, La Grande 97850.
