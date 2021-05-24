LA GRANDE — Students, staff, volunteers and visitors no longer have to wear face coverings outdoors at La Grande School District events, according to an update the district sent Thursday, May 20.
That includes outdoor physical education classes, recess and other school activities, although physical distancing and other related requirements still apply.
And school district staff who are fully vaccinated also can ditch face coverings and physically distance inside school buildings when students are not present (such as before and after school or on weekends), but only when the school has checked their vaccination status.
The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority made adjustments to the Ready School, Safe Learners guidance as well as risk guidelines based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the OHA making recent changes regarding masks and other COVID-19 safety practices, according to the update from the school district.
“In general, these updates do not substantially change Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance,” the press release stated. “However, these updates do impact students, families and staff before and after school as well as sports, activities and graduation ceremonies. In addition, these updates to RSSL and sports/events allowances are up to the discretion of local districts to choose to implement.”
Fully vaccinated students, staff, volunteers and spectators are not required to wear face coverings at indoor sports events only when the schools check the vaccination status that meets OHA guidance. All previous physical distancing and capacity restrictions still apply.
That also applies to school board meetings if children are not present. Most children in Oregon are not yet vaccinated. School board meetings are open to the public.
Those who are fully vaccinated also can take off masks at indoor sporting events as long as the schools check the vaccination status per OHA guidance. Again, all previous physical distancing and capacity restrictions still apply.
According to the press release, the Oregon Health Authority defines “fully vaccinated” as an individual who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of the vaccine.
Per the OHA, “proof of vaccination status” means documentation provided by a tribal, federal, state or local government or a health care provider that includes an individual’s name, date of birth, type of COVID-19 vaccination given, date or dates given, depending on whether it is a one-dose or two-dose vaccine, and the name/location of the health care provider or site where the vaccine was administered. Documentation may include, but is not limited to, COVID-19 vaccination record card, or a copy or digital picture of the vaccination record card.
The press release also emphasized the district will not tolerate shaming of students, parents or staff for continuing to wear masks in all locations and following all key safety practices. People who are vaccinated may continue to wear masks if they want to.
Lastly, families should be aware that an increase of active transmissions of COVID-19 in a school or in its local community may necessitate the reinstatement of the requirement for face coverings. La Grande School District will use its local teams, data and context to continue to monitor and adjust as the need arises.
For more information on the adjustments by ODE, go to https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/COVID-19-Updates.aspx.
