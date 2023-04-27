UC Fair building
The 4-H building at the Union County Fairgrounds, officially named the Mount Emily Exhibit Hall, photographed on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, is in need of restoration work because some of its cinder blocks have cracks. 

LA GRANDE — Community members will have an opportunity to support the Union County Fairgrounds while enjoying a palate-pleasing experience on Monday, May 1.

A fundraiser for the Union County Fairgrounds will be held at Tap That Growlers, 1106 Adams Ave., La Grande, from 6-8 p.m. The majority of the restaurant’s proceeds during the two hours will be donated to the Friends of the Union County Fair. A live dessert auction also will be conducted as part of the fundraiser.

