The 4-H building at the Union County Fairgrounds, officially named the Mount Emily Exhibit Hall, photographed on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, is in need of restoration work because some of its cinder blocks have cracks.
LA GRANDE — Community members will have an opportunity to support the Union County Fairgrounds while enjoying a palate-pleasing experience on Monday, May 1.
A fundraiser for the Union County Fairgrounds will be held at Tap That Growlers, 1106 Adams Ave., La Grande, from 6-8 p.m. The majority of the restaurant’s proceeds during the two hours will be donated to the Friends of the Union County Fair. A live dessert auction also will be conducted as part of the fundraiser.
Members of the Union County Fair Board and the Friends of the Union County Fair organization will be present at the fundraiser. They will be assisted by youth members of Union County 4-H, who will be helping customers and cleaning tables.
Tap That is normally closed on Mondays but will be open May 1 for the fundraiser.
The funds raised will go toward helping pay for electrical upgrades, the repair of cracked cinder blocks in buildings and a sewer and water project.
“The fairgrounds definitely needs some upgrades. We have a wish list that is growing," said Union County Fair Board member Deb Cornford, who is a co-owner of Tap That with four other family members.
The big-ticket item on the to-do list of the Union County Fair Board is its water and sewer project, which would connect the fairgrounds with the city of La Grande’s water and sewer systems, allowing additional permanent restrooms to be added at the fairgrounds. This would eliminate the need for portable restrooms to be brought in for events, Cornford said.
The link to the city of La Grande’s water system is needed because the fairgrounds’ well is failing.
“It is not dependable," Cornford said.
To date, at least $1.6 million has been raised for the project, with about $1 million coming from the state. The total cost of the project is projected around $3 million.
All money raised during the fundraiser will go to the Friends of the Union County Fair. The organization will later delegate the money for projects at the fairgrounds that are requested by the Union County Fair Board, Cornford said.
