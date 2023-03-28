LA GRANDE — A La Grande man who has spent much of his life reaching out to others, now is the one who needs assistance.
Elijah Romer, 40, has been at a mental health treatment center in Denver, Colorado, the past two weeks after being diagnosed with mental illness.
“He has fallen into a dark depression," said Elijah’s sister, Ashley, who also lives in La Grande.
Romer, who voluntarily checked into the mental health center, is expected to be there another six weeks while receiving treatment.
A GoFundMe drive launched by his family needs to raise at least $50,000 to cover the bulk of the medical expenses for Romer, who has no medical insurance.
Romer has deep ties to La Grande. He grew up in Union County and later earned two degrees from Eastern Oregon University — a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis on social welfare and a master’s degree in teaching. Romer, after graduating from Eastern, traveled throughout the United States and the world for about 20 years where he was involved in competitive cycling, worked for Danner Boots, of Portland, and was an educator. He and his family came back to La Grande in 2019.
Upon his return, Romer was a stay-at-home dad for his family’s three children and was active on the local mountain biking front.
“He spent hundreds of hours improving biking trails at the Mount Emily Recreation Area, put in a petition to create a dirt track bike park in La Grande, and had plans to start a youth biking club," Kristy Moore, Romer's mother, said.
Elijah quickly became a popular person while diving back into the community where he introduced many to the wonders of mountain biking and hiking.
“He has brought so much happiness to everyone," Ashley Romer said.
All while proving to be a model of stability.
“He was peaceful, productive, intelligent, compassionate and self-motivated. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend," Ashley Romer said.
While extending a hand of assistance to many, it never appeared he needed a hand up.
“All that he ever talked about was wanting to make the world a better place and it was hard to imagine that he would ever need help," Ashley Romer said.
Pandemic contributed to depression
Ashley Romer said her brother began to suffer from depression when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The pandemic added to the sense of isolation Elijah already felt as a stay-at-home dad.
“That is when the spiral started," she said.
Ashley Romer said the roots for her brother’s depression may date back to traumas he experienced growing up, including the loss of his father, Larry, in 2003. Elijah then began shouldering a greater load for his family.
“He became a father figure for me and my sister," she said. “He was so busy helping us deal with his death that he never dealt with it himself."
Romer saluted his late father at the Mount Emily Recreation Area on Father’s Day in 2021. Romer rode his mountain bike on MERA’s trails for eight hours over a 12-hour period as a tribute to his father.
Romer made his Father’s Day rides with fellow dads, children and others at MERA. He started his treks at 6:30 a.m. and did not complete them until about 6:30 p.m., covering 55 miles and climbing a total of 10,000 feet.
“It helped me with my grieving. It put me on a path toward healing,” he told The Observer on June 20, 2021.
Romer rarely gave hints of the true emotional pain he was experiencing, a trait he retains to the day.
“He does not want to inconvenience anyone. He is great at painting a smile on his face. He makes people think everything is great in his life," Ashley Romer said.
Everyone is vulnerable
Moore said that to see how hard mental illness has hit her son makes it apparent that everyone is vulnerable to it.
“If this can happen to Elijah, it can happen to anyone,’’ she said.
Moore said mental health frightens people because it is difficult to understand.
“Until recent years, no one even dared talk about mental illness," she said. "It is a subject which scares people. So, rather than draw alongside someone who is battling with mental health issues, most people turn their backs and look away when what that person often needs is a connection and a listening ear.
Moore hopes that by bringing her son’s struggle to the forefront, a step will be taken toward boosting society’s understanding of it.
“If society can eliminate the stigma of mental illnesses, only then will there be hope of a brighter future for all," she said.
