Sanctuary

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled last month that local governments cannot declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries where gun laws cannot be enforced. 

 The Associated Press, File

LA GRANDE — Union County in 2018 joined seven other counties in becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries through the passage of preservation ordinances.

However, the future of Second Amendment sanctuaries across the state is unclear after the Oregon Court of Appeals in February invalidated Columbia County’s "Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance."

Reporter John Tillman of the East Oregonian contributed to this report

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

