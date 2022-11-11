LA GRANDE — A respite detox center — where people struggling with substance abuse would have temporary housing and receive care from licensed professionals — may be in La Grande’s future.

The establishment of a respite detox center is among the projects the city and Union County could direct funds they are receiving from a national opioid settlement, according to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope. The opioid funding became available after the state of Oregon reached an agreement on a national lawsuit against four companies in 2021 for their role in the opioid crisis.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

