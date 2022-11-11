LA GRANDE — A respite detox center — where people struggling with substance abuse would have temporary housing and receive care from licensed professionals — may be in La Grande’s future.
The establishment of a respite detox center is among the projects the city and Union County could direct funds they are receiving from a national opioid settlement, according to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope. The opioid funding became available after the state of Oregon reached an agreement on a national lawsuit against four companies in 2021 for their role in the opioid crisis.
The lawsuit, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s website, held prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers accountable for their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
A committee, the La Grande and Union County Opioid Settlement Working Group, is now meeting to determine how the money the city and the county are receiving should be spent.
The city of La Grande has received $16,854, and Union County has been given $25,780 this year as part of the settlement. The city and the county will continue receiving funding from the settlement for the next 18 years, but the annual sums both will receive will decline, Strope said.
The La Grande and Union County Opioid Settlement Working Group is in the preliminary stages of determining how it will recommend that settlement money be spent. Several members of the working group said a respite detox center is needed in La Grande. Such a center would help people get off drugs without suffering dramatic withdrawal symptoms since they could be provided with medications by licensed professionals to prevent this, said Dr. Joel Rice, a psychiatrist and a member of the working group.
Rice is one of more than 20 people who are part of the working group. The others include representatives of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department, Center for Human Development, Cook Memorial Library, Union County Board of Commissioners, La Grande Parks and Recreation Department, La Grande School District, Union County District Attorney’s office and Union County Circuit Court.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, a member of the working group, said it is frustrating when someone who is an addict approaches him asking for help.
”There is no place to go,” he said.
Bowen said the goal should be to have a system in place that supports anyone who wants immediate help dealing with substance abuse.
Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel, also a member of the working group and a supporter of the respite detox center idea, said she is tired of having to rely on agencies outside of Union County to help people living with substance abuse.
“We have an opportunity to do something big and helpful,” McDaniel said.
The settlement funding La Grande and Union County are receiving would not come close to being enough to establish and operate a respite detox center. Strope noted though that it could be a big help in getting a detox center project started.
Other options the working group may be considering include borrowing funds against future payments, to do a larger project now and having an annual grant program for which groups could submit funding requests.
This year a total of $6.2 million is being distributed to cities and counties across the country from the settlements. According to information provided by the city of La Grande, the amounts being given to local counties and cities are: Baker County, $29,614; Umatilla County, $60,442; Pendleton $21,853; and Hermiston, $8,169.
The funding comes from two agreements involving three pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, commonly known as Johnson & Johnson, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.