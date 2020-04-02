LA GRANDE — La Grande City Manager Robert Strope announced Wednesday evening at the conclusion of the city council meeting that Lt. Gary Bell of the police department will be the new chief of police.
"I was excited with the offer and felt extremely honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this capacity," Bell said. "The support I have received from inside the department and from the community is very humbling."
Bell began working as an officer with the La Grande police 26 years ago, rising to become the second in command/ His work has included serving as the media contact for the department and now brings him the opportunity to lead the group of 31 employees.
"I'm looking forward to strengthening already great relationships with our professional partners and with stakeholders in our community," Bell said.
Strope did not announce when Bell would start the job. Bell said he does not plan to make any drastic changes to the department at this time but he does hope to quickly fill some vacancies as soon as possible. He said he is excited to bring lessons he has learned as a police officer and the core values he has created to his new position.
"I will continue to do all I can to support our police officers, 911 dispatchers, and professional staff at the department, which in turn leads to our collectively achieving mission success and a safe community where we can live, work, recreate and raise our families," Bell said.
Bell will succeed Chief Brian Harvey, who announcing his retirement at the beginning of March. Harvey served the last 11 years as police chief and said it was time to take a step away. Harvey's retirement is effective May 4.
"Chief Harvey is leaving us in excellent shape and we have many really good things happening at the department," Bell said. "I will ensure we stay the course and adhere to our values, which will help us achieve continued successes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.