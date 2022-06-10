Skyrocketing gas prices — as displayed at the Chevron on Adams Avenue, La Grande, on Friday, June 10, 2022 — may dash dreams of summer travel. Gas prices continue to set record highs in Oregon with an average price of $5.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gas and $6.14 per gallon for diesel across the state.
LA GRANDE — As the summer travel season shifts into high gear, gas prices continue to set records.
In La Grande on Friday, June 10, fuel prices ranged from $5.43 to $5.46 per gallon for regular unleaded gas and $6.09 to $6.11 per gallon for diesel.
“People are still fueling up, despite these record-high prices. At some point, drivers may alter their daily driving habits but it hasn’t happened yet,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, in a press release.
This time last year gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon for regular unleaded in Oregon.
AAA of Oregon/Idaho — which tracks local, regional and national fuel prices — the average price for regular unleaded gas in Union County is $5.45 per gallon as of June 10.
The price in Union County is slightly lower than the average across the state, which is $5.52 per gallon, but is higher than the current national average of $4.99 per gallon.
The average price for diesel fuel in Oregon is currently $6.14 per gallon.
No summer road trips?
While people aren’t keen on canceling existing summer travel plans, a AAA survey indicated that drivers are more likely than not to avoid road trips with gas prices on the rise.
“So far, the pent-up desire to travel as we emerge from the pandemic outweighs record high pump prices for many consumers,” Dodds said. “However, a recent survey by AAA reveals that 67% of drivers say they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. The Oregon average has already surpassed $5, so it remains to be seen if people will change their summer travel plans.”
Fuel prices have climbed due to the increasing cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline and diesel fuel. The price of crude oil has topped $116 per barrel, and AAA explains prices will remain high due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the top three oil producers in the world and recent bans on Russian oil have led to higher prices.
This coincides with the usual summer price bump. Gasoline needs to be formulated to resist evaporation at higher temperatures during the summer. The summer-blend of fuel is more expensive to produce and typically adds 7 to 10 cents per gallon, according to AAA. The switch to summer blend happens every year and will be complete across the nation by early June.
