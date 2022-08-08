ELGIN — Gerald Hopkins, a member of the Elgin Lions Club, was absent from the annual Oregon Lions District Convention in Springfield earlier this year.
Absent, but far from forgotten.
One of the most prestigious honors awarded at the convention, the 2022 state Lions Leadership Award went to Hopkins, who missed the convention for the first time in many years.
Hopkins, who joined Lions International in 1973, was rocked when told later he had received the leadership award.
“It was kind of a shock,” said Hopkins, a retired educator.
Hopkins said there are many people in Oregon with Lions International at least as deserving of the honor as he is, which is given to just one person a year.
“There are many fabulous people in the state who are Lions members. It is a great honor,” said Hopkins, who lives in Island City with his wife, Mary, who is also a Lions Club member.
Dan Cosner, a member of the Island City Lions Club, said Hopkins is richly deserving of the honor. He noted, for example, that Hopkins has helped lead the Elgin Lions Club to greater heights after joining it about a decade ago.
“Since he joined the Elgin Lions Club it has exploded,” he said.
The Elgin Lions Club has increased its support for community projects and the Lions Oregon Sight and Hearing Foundation since Hopkins joined. The foundation screens the sight and hearing of more than 200,000 children and adults a year. It also provides eyeglasses and hearing aids to those in need.
Kathy Oliver, of the Elgin Lions Club, accepted the award on Hopkins’ behalf at the convention in Springfield. Oliver has long admired Hopkins for his dedication to Lions International and his compassion.
“He loves it because we are helping people and that is what he loves,” she said.
Hopkins has been a part of the Lions organization in Oregon for more than 30 years. He served as governor of District G, which is composed of all of Eastern and Central Oregon in 2006-07, 2009-10 and 2014-15. Hopkins is the only person since the Lions established an organization in Oregon in 1918 to serve as governor for three terms in the state. All Lions district governor terms are one year in length.
Hopkins joined the Lions in 1973 but he believes he did not become a Lion until a few years later when he took a family that could not otherwise afford presents Christmas shopping. The emotions and gratitude the family expressed moved Hopkins deeply.
“That is when I truly became a Lion,” he said. “When something happens which touches your soul, you become a Lion.”
