ENTERPRISE — For the first time in four decades, anglers have the opportunity to harvest coho salmon on the northern end of the Grande Ronde River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in a press release this week said fishermen were able to throw lines out for the reintroduced fish beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.
The release said coho have made a “strong appearance” in the Columbia River system, and counts of the fish at the Bonneville Dam are above the 10-year average.
The fish in that group include the Lostine River coho, which in 2017 were reintroduced by ODFW and the Nez Perce Tribe. The release said the Lostine coho are set for their highest numbers since reintroduction after fewer than 200 returned to the Lostine River in adult runs in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re excited to offer the first opportunity to harvest these fish in the Grande Ronde in over 40 years,” Kyle Bratcher, assistant district fish biologist for ODFW, said in the release.
As many as 3,000 coho originating from the Lostine River are estimated to make it past the Lower Granite Dam and reach the Grande Ronde River. That estimate is based on Lostine River coho that are tagged, and detections of those tagged fish are observed by biologists and used to monitor abundance and timing the fish.
The harvest for coho in the Grande Ronde runs through Nov. 30. Anglers can harvest the fish in the northern end of the river in Wallowa County from the Oregon-Washington border to the Grande Ronde River Road bridge, which is about 7 miles north of Troy.
The press release stated the bag limit is two for adult coho, those greater than 20 inches.
Anglers’ limit on jack coho, which are at or less than 20 inches, is five fish, with a limit of two days’ worth in possession.
Anglers haven’t been allowed to take coho since about 1980.
The salmon was essentially wiped out from the Grande Ronde Basin more than a century ago, according to the press release, and numerous restoration attempts between 1912 and the early 1970s were unsuccessful.
Habitat improvement, strong relationships among fishery co-managers and an improved fish culture and monitoring are among the items credited in the press release for the recent successful restoration attempt.
Coho aren’t the only salmon that could have a stronger showing this fall, as Bratcher said Chinook numbers also should be solid. However, Chinook salmon must be released if they are reeled in, the release said.
