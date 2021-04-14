NORTH POWDER — About 100 tickets still remain for the annual North Powder Halibut Feed, which will run 3-7 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
A total of 150 tickets per each hour-long session will be sold for the drive-thru dinner. Ticket holders will pick up their halibut meal during their time slot. The tickets are $25 each for a meal that includes halibut, baked potato, french bread, coleslaw and a dessert.
To reserve tickets, call the North Powder School District at 541-898-2244, ext. 8821. When calling, be ready to say how many tickets you want and the time slot you want to pick up the meal. Tickets, after a reservation call is made, can be picked at Powder Valley High School. When people purchase tickets, they will be provided with pick-up instructions.
Proceeds from the halibut feed will go to support Powder Valley High School’s girls volleyball and basketball teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.