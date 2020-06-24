LA GRANDE — Greater Oregon STEM, an organization focused on educating youth on the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, has announced its new executive director.
David Melville steps in after spending the last three years in Boise. He took over the position from Michael Jaeger, the interim director, who served during the organization’s nationwide search to fill the role. Melville started at his new position April 2.
“David brings the ideal combination of experience, education and interest to this position,” Jaeger said. “His strengths in program development and delivery, and his ability to work with the spectrum of partners in the region will be a tremendous asset in advancing the goals of science, technology, mathematics and engineering in Eastern Oregon.”
Melville coordinated the 4-H SNACZ project, a partnership between the Union County Extension Service and Oregon Health & Science University at Eastern Oregon University, and has served as an educator for more than 15 years throughout the western U.S. before taking this new position at GO STEM.
“I wanted to transition into a leadership role with environmental and with an education focus,” Melville said. “When this opportunity opened up, I was in the process of looking for my next step and the prospect of coming back to Eastern Oregon made me want to take that leap. My job will be to support the seven county region in STEM goals. I will be doing what I can do to promote STEM inside and outside of the classroom.”
The Greater Oregon STEM Hub is hosted by EOU and is dedicated to educating young people on STEM topics through programming and resources for schools.
“STEM education plays a vital role in developing 21st century skills in our students as they grow and prepare for high-paying careers in the growing healthcare, natural resources and tech industries throughout our region,” Melville said. “In this ever-connected and increasingly online world, GO STEM is poised to support educators and industry leaders in developing the next generation of thinkers, innovators and explorers.”
