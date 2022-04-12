LA GRANDE — A locally based organization is spreading education opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics across Eastern Oregon.
The Greater Oregon STEM Hub, a state-funded education center housed at Zabel Hall at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, recently dispersed more than 2,000 STEM kits to fourth graders in the region. The initiative is one of the wide variety of ways the organization is providing learning opportunities for students and teachers in rural areas.
“We want our program to be equitable for all students in our region,” GO STEM Hub Executive Director David Melville said. “We were trying to think of what we could do in the middle of a pandemic to support STEM education. We needed something that was versatile.”
The staff of three at the GO STEM Hub, with help from the EOU football team and coaching staff, on Saturday, March 5, packaged and prepared 2,300 kits to be delivered across GO STEM Hub’s seven-county service range — many of the kits have already been delivered to schools, with the remaining kits set to arrive in time for Oregon STEM Week in May.
The kits contain STEM projects, materials, instructions in both English and Spanish, snacks and giveaways. Students received catapults kits, engineering kits and gravity racer kits. The organization partnered with Sodexo food services to include two snack items per box.
The STEM kit event came about last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when at-home learning was at the forefront for students. The GO STEM Hub upped the total number of kits from 2,000 to 2,300, making adjustments to this year’s kit based on teacher feedback.
“We learned a lot from last year,” Melville said. “We really liked the idea of it and just wanted to keep doing it.”
‘Pivotal point’
The GO STEM Hub works with students as well as providing resources for teachers, taking their input and needs into high consideration.
“Working in this position, we see that it means a lot to teachers when their voices are heard,” GO STEM Hub Program Director Stefanie Holloway said.
During last year’s event, the organization targeted fourth grade students after their age range and older were sent home for at-home learning due to the pandemic.
“It’s a pretty pivotal point,” Melville said of fourth grade. “It’s a great point in time where students transition from learning to read to then having the opportunity to learn and find their own interests.”
This year’s kits included several upgrades and alterations, such as paper straws for the gravity racer kit. Another new element was a partnership with Amazon Web Services. Amazon’s philanthropic branch covered the $46,000 project in its efforts to reach young learners in rural counties.
The kits were funded by Oregon Community Foundation last year, through a grant specific to COVID-19 relief. Organizers at the GO STEM Hub were thrilled to partner with Amazon, utilizing their resources to help spread STEM education in Eastern Oregon.
“The folks at Amazon Web Services are very passionate about investing in education in Eastern Oregon,” Holloway said. “They’re very innovative and forward thinking.”
Growing footprint
The partnership has spawned numerous future possibilities, including a mobile maker space that is in the works — the vehicle would serve as a STEM classroom on wheels, allowing the GO STEM Hub to bring resources to schools around the region.
“That’s kind of our answer to the regional spread dilemma, because we can bring the STEM classroom all over the region,” Holloway said. “We’re hoping to identify our smallest communities that are lacking in resources to bring these opportunities to them.”
The GO STEM Hub hopes to continue providing learning opportunities for rural students, some of whom may not have access to STEM education. Another big point of emphasis is providing teachers with resources necessary to provide STEM education, as well as offering professional development opportunities.
The organization houses a free lending library, which teachers from around the region can utilize to acquire supplies for experiments and activities. The library includes a catalog which teachers can order from and have the items shipped directly to their schools.
As the GO STEM Hub looks to further grow its footprint and emcompass more students and teachers in Eastern Oregon, the to-go STEM kits served as a productive way to bring STEM opportunities to young learners.
“We serve seven counties, so we want to make sure everyone knows who we are and what we can offer,” Holloway said. “We’re able to visit the schools by sending them things like this.”
