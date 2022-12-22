Robin Spangler

Robin Spangler rests in a hospital bed in this undated photo following an apartment fire at 1311 O Ave., La Grande, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Spangler noticed flames in the apartment next to his, grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed to help put the flames out, according to his daughter, Kate Kellar.

 Kate Kellar/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Robin Spangler “immediately took action” when he sought to protect his neighbors the night his apartment home went up in flames.

That was just a small piece of a gofundme.com post by his daughter, Kate Kellar, who called her father a hero for what he did the night of Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kellar is also seeking help for her father as he recovers from the aftermath of the fire.

