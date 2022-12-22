Robin Spangler rests in a hospital bed in this undated photo following an apartment fire at 1311 O Ave., La Grande, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Spangler noticed flames in the apartment next to his, grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed to help put the flames out, according to his daughter, Kate Kellar.
LA GRANDE — Robin Spangler “immediately took action” when he sought to protect his neighbors the night his apartment home went up in flames.
That was just a small piece of a gofundme.com post by his daughter, Kate Kellar, who called her father a hero for what he did the night of Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kellar is also seeking help for her father as he recovers from the aftermath of the fire.
Kellar said in the post that Spangler first noticed the flames in the apartment next to his. Rather than run for safety, he looked for a way to help.
Spangler “grabbed the nearest fire extinguisher and rushed right into the burning apartment on the chance that he could put it out and avert this incredible disaster,” Kellar wrote. “That is who he is. He didn't give it a second thought, (and) he immediately took action to save and protect others. When he realized the fire was already too out of control, he made sure his neighbors were out of the building safely before exiting himself.”
It’s not the first time Spangler has tried to put out a house fire, either.
Kellar said that 25 or so years ago, while she was away on a summer trip as a youth, a fire started in their family home, one Kellar now lives in. While her mom got the kids out, Spangler rushed into the room where the fire was burning, fire extinguisher in hand, and managed to put that fire out.
Kellar called her father the kind of person you want around in emergencies.
“That always has been my dad’s natural inclination,” she said. “He’s a man of few words. I think he often comes across as very reserved, but you see him in an emergency situation like that, he is thinking clearly.”
Spangler stayed onsite until around midnight the night of the fire before Kellar took him to a local hospital. He was then taken by LifeFlight to an Idaho hospital and stayed for three days. He suffered smoke inhalation and cardiac damage, according to Kellar. He has since been released, and is staying in a temporary residence.
“He’s still taking it easy right now, but he is up and moving and in relatively good health,” Kellar said.
The gofundme post states Spangler is expected by doctors to make a full recovery, but that there is a long road ahead for the 74-year-old.
The building, situated at 1311 O Ave., La Grande, has severe water and smoke damage, Kellar said, and the apartment the fire started in is “burnt to a crisp.”
Several items of sentimental value to Spangler were lost in the fire, as well as handmade items and digital copies of numerous photos, among other items. A few items have been salvaged, she said.
The gofundme page, posted Dec. 19, has as of Dec. 20 received more than 50% of the stated $2,500 goal.
“I think a lot of the things he’s looking at right now is looking at getting into a new apartment or house, the cost that comes with that, certainly the clothes need to be replaced,” she said. “The essentials, kind of those big item essentials he’s going to need to settle in.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.