LA GRANDE — Union and Wallowa counties, after being hit by rain showers and thunderstorm activity on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10, can expect mild weather this weekend.
A weak high-pressure system is set to move into the region this weekend, allowing for clearer skies and no precipitation, according to Matt Callihan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“It should stay dry,” he said.
No thunderstorm activity is forecast for Union and Wallowa counties this weekend. Thunderstorms, however, rattled portions of the two counties early in the evening of Sept. 9 with high winds. The La Grande/Union County Airport had a peak wind gust of 47 miles per hour at 6:26 p.m. and the Joseph Airport had a top gust of 39 miles per hour at about 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be warmer on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 because of the high-pressure system. La Grande is projected to have high temperatures in the mid-70s over the weekend. Forecasts call for Enterprise high temperatures to be in the low 70s.
The short-lived high-pressure system will move east and out of the region on Sept. 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather overall will be cooler after Sept. 12. La Grande is projected to have high temperatures of 71 degrees on Sept. 13, 76 degrees on Sept. 14, 71 degrees on Sept. 15 and 69 degrees on Sept. 16.
Forecasts for Enterprise call for high temperatures of 69 degrees on Sept. 13, 73 degrees on Sept. 14, 69 degrees on Sept. 15 and 65 degrees on Sept. 16.
No smoke or haze is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for La Grande or Enterprise through Sept. 16. Air quality is projected to be good on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 in La Grande and Enterprise, according IQAir, an air quality monitoring service.
Callihan said no rainfall is likely in Northeastern Oregon through Friday, Sept. 17, but there will be a chance of precipitation next weekend.
Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
