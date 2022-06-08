Salutatorian Reece Dixon, left, and valedictorian Viri Rodriquez-Medrano celebrate the close to their senior year at North Powder Charter School’s graduation on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Dixon received more than $18,000 in scholarships and Rodriquez-Medrano was awarded more than $25,000.
The North Powder Charter School Class of 2022 is celebrated at a graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The 19 seniors hauled in more than $150,000 in scholarship aid.
North Powder High School/Contributed Photo
The members of North Powder Charter School’s class of 2022 celebrated their graduation on Saturday, June 4. The class included 19 graduates, who collectively received more than $150,000 in scholarship aid.
Viri Rodriquez-Medrano was named the class valedictorian and Reece Dixon was the salutatorian.
In addition to other scholarships, Rodriquez-Medrano was awarded the Oregon State University Finley academic scholarship, which provides $4,000 a year for four years, and Dixon received the Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $14,661.
Novalee Shoemaker and Hailey Fisher were recipients of scholarships from Eastern Oregon University.
