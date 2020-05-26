LA GRANDE — Trumpets, bagpipes and the voices of eloquent speakers were not heard Monday at La Grande’s cemeteries.
Pageantry-filled Memorial Day ceremonies saluting the sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans were canceled in La Grande because of state rules prohibiting large public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, many families and members of local veterans groups visited local cemeteries, which the many flowers and flags placed at the headstones of veterans attest to. Most of the fallen veterans saluted for their sacrifices are those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces after 1900.
Ironically, in the midst of this outpouring of love and respect, veterans who participated in the Civil War, the conflict that gave rise to Memorial Day, were overlooked.
Precisely how many Civil War veterans are buried in Union County is not known, but those laid to rest here are among 20,000 in Oregon cemeteries according to oregonlive.com.
This much is also known — 110 years ago the focus of Memorial Day in Union County was on honoring Civil War veterans.
Stories in May 1910 issues of The Observer make this apparent. A May 30 article states that members of the local post of the Grand Army of the Republic, a national fraternal organization composed of Civil War veterans, annually placed decorations at the grave sites of their fellow veterans.
The article also indicated that the GAR post had recently stopped conducting Memorial Day marches because many of its members were getting too old to participate.
The GAR, founded in 1866, was open to honorably discharged soldiers, sailors or marines of the United States’ armed forces who served between April 2, 1861, and April 9, 1865, according to a submission written by Cora E. Gillis for the 1964 edition of the World Book Encyclopedia. The organization had 409,489 members in 1890, and its last member died in 1956.
The GAR is credited with being one of the first organized advocacy groups in American politics, supporting causes including voting rights for African American veterans and patriotic education, according to Wikipedia. The GAR also is credited with helping start the Memorial Day commemoration. Memorial Day celebrations began in the 1860s after the Civil War in the north. It became a national federal holiday in 1971.
Evidence of the GAR’s presence in La Grande is at Hillcrest East cemetery where a stone memorial marker and flagpole commemorating the local post stand. One side of the marker, installed in 1916, states that it is a memoriam to “The boys who wore the blue. They kept the stars in the field of blue. They kept the states to allegiance true. To them the Nation’s life is due.”
“The boys who wore the blue” refers to the blue uniforms worn by Union soldiers. They contrasted to the gray uniforms Confederate troops wore.
An editorial in the May 28, 1910, Observer told of how the bloody gulf between Blue and the Gray had virtually disappeared over the prior 45 years.
“The country has overcome what sectional strife it once held and today the saying of ‘No north, no south,’ is very true indeed,” the editorial stated.
Veterans who fought in the Civil War who are buried in Union County include Jerome Lawrence, who was buried about 10 feet west of the GAR memorial at Hillcrest East Cemetery. Lawrence was born June 15, 1839, and died Aug. 14, 1919. “GAR” is prominently etched into his headstone.
The Union County post of the GAR was founded 1890 and disbanded in 1936 and was open only to Civil War veterans from this county, according to a June 3, 2013 Observer article.
William Thompson was one of its last surviving members.
The Observer reported in its May 29, 1940, edition that Thompson was then living in Portland and believed to be one of 15 surviving members of the GAR in Oregon. Thompson was then 92.
