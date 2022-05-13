Students from North Powder Elementary rush to be the first to try the new equipment on North Powder’s renovated playground on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The children ran through the crepe paper ribbon to officially open the newly named G.M. Huckleberry Park Playground.
NORTH POWDER — The restored playground at North Powder’s city park is now formally open thanks to about 60 energetic children.
Students from nearby North Powder Elementary School participated in a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 12. The children cut through a crepe paper ribbon, on the edge of the playground by running through it.
The unusual ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened a renovated playground that features a swing set with six swings, two designed for small children and four for older children; a double teeter-totter; a merry-go-round; and a jungle gym with a double slide and a curly slide attached.
All of the items replaced the previous equipment that was in poor condition because of age, according to Beth Wendt, North Powder city recorder.
Almost all of the children who participated in the ribbon-cutting event were kindergarten, first and second grade students at North Powder Elementary School and were brought to the playground by their teachers.
The grand opening was conducted at what is now G.M. Huckleberry Park Playground. The name reflects the fact that the North Powder area is known for its huckleberries and that there is an annual huckleberry festival in the city each summer, Wendt said. The city park, until now, did not have a formal name.
The new playground equipment at the park cost $67,000 and was purchased with money raised from donations and grants.
The new equipment was installed last fall and since then finishing work has been conducted. Children began using the new playground once the new items were put in.
“Some children were even using them when there was snow on the ground,” Wendt said.
Today, many more children are coming to the playground than before the new equipment was installed, Wendt said. Sometimes the playground almost seems too popular.
“Hardly a day goes by when I don’t look at that playground and wonder if the children there are skipping school,” she said.

